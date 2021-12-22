Zel (ZEL) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00339546 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.58 or 0.00142128 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00088258 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000125 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000676 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

