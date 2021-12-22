Precision Optics (PEYE) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS: PEYE) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Precision Optics to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics’ peers have a beta of 18.99, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,799% more volatile than the S&P 500.

8.6% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Precision Optics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics Competitors 235 964 1797 38 2.54

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 33.90%. Given Precision Optics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Precision Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Precision Optics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $10.68 million -$100,000.00 -48.19 Precision Optics Competitors $1.02 billion $96.88 million 19.52

Precision Optics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -6.65% -19.84% -10.82% Precision Optics Competitors -280.91% -21.30% -14.55%

Summary

Precision Optics peers beat Precision Optics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

