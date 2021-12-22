Brokerages Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.64. Donaldson reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Donaldson stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.98. 10,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $54.76 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.07. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

