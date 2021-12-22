Burleson & Company LLC Sells 49,236 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Burleson & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,236 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in AT&T by 11.7% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in AT&T by 9.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 53,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 7.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 218,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 428,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,568,480. The stock has a market cap of $174.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

