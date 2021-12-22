Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,009 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $106,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $350.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.05.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

