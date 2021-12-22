Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,462 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,958 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.3% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Adobe worth $310,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after acquiring an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,888,078,000 after purchasing an additional 202,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,379 shares of company stock valued at $29,204,536. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $557.52 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $265.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $642.06 and a 200-day moving average of $621.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

