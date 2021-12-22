Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.60.
APLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.
In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,943. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.56. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.39 EPS for the current year.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.