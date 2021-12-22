Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.60.

APLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,943. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.56. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.39 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

