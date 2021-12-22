Brokerages Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Target Price at $48.71

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RHHBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,225. Roche has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Roche by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 100,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 59,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

