Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Receives $51.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMCBF shares. TD Securities cut Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of HMCBF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. The company had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.