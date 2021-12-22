Analysts Set Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Target Price at $51.83

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on HMCBF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

HMCBF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. The stock had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.24. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

