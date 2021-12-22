Loom Network (LOOM) Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Loom Network has a market cap of $91.90 million and $9.32 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0919 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00041378 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

LOOM is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LOOMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.