Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $818.67 Million

Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will report $818.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $814.70 million and the highest is $828.90 million. Match Group posted sales of $651.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 518.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.08. 22,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905,820. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.78. Match Group has a 1-year low of $118.51 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

