$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. SEI Investments reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $60.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,120. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.65. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 116.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

