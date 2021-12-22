Brokerages Set Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT at $74.60

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.82. 10,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,966. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.03.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry L. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.52 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

