ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.92

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and traded as low as $20.01. ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 57,147 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 551,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 45,017 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 19.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile (NYSE:ASA)

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.