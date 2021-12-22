Burleson & Company LLC Has $621,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Burleson & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.69. The stock had a trading volume of 35,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,347. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.51.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

