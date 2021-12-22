Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.62. 119,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,495,247. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average is $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $242.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

