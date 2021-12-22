Renaissance Investment Group LLC Buys 1,177 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.9% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.83. 85,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,443,408. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $256.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

