Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Trimmed by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.2% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $350.74 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.18. The stock has a market cap of $344.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

