LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 5% lower against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $19.00 million and $139,428.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

