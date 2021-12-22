Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8,717.25.

FERG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from 12,250.00 to 15,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 117.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.56. The stock had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,239. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.57. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $171.60.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $1.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.