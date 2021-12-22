Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives $118.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $85.47. 19,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,104. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $78.31 and a 1 year high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,632 shares of company stock worth $1,600,048. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $11,854,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 575.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

