Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 656 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,937 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.43. The company had a trading volume of 62,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,274. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.13 and a 200 day moving average of $246.42. The company has a market cap of $105.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

