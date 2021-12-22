Swing Price Reaches $0.0525 on Exchanges (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Swing has a total market cap of $291,417.08 and $14.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swing has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swing alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,547,618 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

Swing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.