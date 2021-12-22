Memetic / PepeCoin Price Hits $0.0219 on Top Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $653,864.83 and $1,746.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

