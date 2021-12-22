Akroma (AKA) Market Cap Reaches $289,159.86

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 48.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Akroma has a market capitalization of $289,159.86 and approximately $409.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.76 or 0.08179792 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00074124 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

