$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $6.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.66.

In related news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $3,617,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $211,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,150 shares of company stock valued at $16,198,568 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.72. 69,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,988,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $89.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 74.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.232 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

