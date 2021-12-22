J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to post $286.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $289.00 million and the lowest is $284.10 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $241.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. J & J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.75. 723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.88. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $181.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.24%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

