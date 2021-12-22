Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 83.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NXH. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions in a research report on Sunday, October 24th.

Next Hydrogen Solutions stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,027. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a 52 week low of C$3.51 and a 52 week high of C$10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.61.

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Next Hydrogen Solutions will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

