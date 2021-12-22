DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.70

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and traded as low as $1.40. DynaResource shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 1,225 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.

DynaResource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYNR)

DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, management, and exploration of minerals. It focuses on test mining and pilot milling operations in Mexico. The company was founded on September 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

