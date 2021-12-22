Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.71

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and traded as low as $9.21. Ideal Power shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 44,060 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ideal Power from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 million, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $48,740.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $46,863.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $115,215. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ideal Power by 389.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 189,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ideal Power by 39.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ideal Power during the second quarter worth about $1,835,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ideal Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ideal Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

