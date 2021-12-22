Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.22

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 22700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$33.44 million and a P/E ratio of -43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

