Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Up 5.5%

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.36 and last traded at $19.29. 25,129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 798,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

A number of research firms have commented on CVET. TheStreet downgraded Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -44.59 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

