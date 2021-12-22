Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $187.58

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$187.58 and last traded at C$187.04, with a volume of 26984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$184.72.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$184.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$169.00 price target on the stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$177.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.18.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.