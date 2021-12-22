Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Insider Brendan Connolly Buys 2,000 Shares

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) insider Brendan Connolly purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.23) per share, with a total value of £7,920 ($10,463.73).

Shares of LON:SYNT traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 393.20 ($5.19). 370,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.60. Synthomer plc has a 52-week low of GBX 380.36 ($5.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 570.50 ($7.54). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 469.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 503.19. The company has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 7.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.27) to GBX 510 ($6.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.91) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.27) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 571.88 ($7.56).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

