Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Lowered to Tender at TD Securities

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$11.75 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of CUF.UN remained flat at $C$11.71 during trading hours on Wednesday. 472,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,760. Cominar REIT has a 52 week low of C$7.83 and a 52 week high of C$11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

