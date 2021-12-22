Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Lowered to Tender at TD Securities

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$11.75 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of CUF.UN remained flat at $C$11.71 during trading hours on Wednesday. 472,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,760. Cominar REIT has a 52 week low of C$7.83 and a 52 week high of C$11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

