AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $27,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of PayPal by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $189.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.78. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Erste Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.