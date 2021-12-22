Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $19.98 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,882 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 3.7% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $177.75. 31,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,293,313. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $192.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.59. The company has a market capitalization of $199.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.