AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.0% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.41. 26,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,862,141. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.21 and its 200-day moving average is $115.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $230.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.