Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $959,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after acquiring an additional 664,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,055,000 after acquiring an additional 93,603 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,115,000 after acquiring an additional 90,626 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,706,000 after purchasing an additional 210,510 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.51. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $114.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.