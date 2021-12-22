Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 578.43 ($7.64).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STAN. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.27) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($8.19) to GBX 570 ($7.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.32) to GBX 600 ($7.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.40) to GBX 610 ($8.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 433.30 ($5.72). 3,928,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,032,040. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 449.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 455.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.38. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 533.20 ($7.04).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

