Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 578.43 ($7.64).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STAN. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.27) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($8.19) to GBX 570 ($7.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.32) to GBX 600 ($7.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.40) to GBX 610 ($8.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 433.30 ($5.72). 3,928,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,032,040. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 449.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 455.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.38. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 533.20 ($7.04).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

