KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives $17.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:KAR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.35. 23,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,536.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth about $100,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

