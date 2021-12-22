Brokerages Set Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Target Price at $57.70

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRDSY. Cheuvreux raised Prada from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Prada in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

OTCMKTS:PRDSY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623. Prada has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

