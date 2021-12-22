NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 199.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 339,013 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 225,756 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 0.6% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $49,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Amundi acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $553,035,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in NIKE by 82.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NIKE by 2,853.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,966 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 32.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $530,190,000 after purchasing an additional 806,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $166.63 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $263.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.18 and a 200 day moving average of $160.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.48.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

