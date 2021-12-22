Wrapped NXM Market Cap Hits $117.94 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $117.94 million and $9.33 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $70.33 or 0.00143946 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00041591 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006764 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

