Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 970,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,321 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $111,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $114.23. The company had a trading volume of 35,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,774. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.