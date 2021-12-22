Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 8.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 49,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the third quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 18,648 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,438 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,771. The company has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.58. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $249.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

