Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Micron Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $1.85-$2.05 EPS.

MU traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $89.84. 564,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,585,975. The company has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.33. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.16.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,035 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.