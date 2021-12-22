Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 300 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 121.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 38.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 58.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 129,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Zoetis by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.10.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $238.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.10 and its 200-day moving average is $205.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $237.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

