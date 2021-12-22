Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €158.82 ($178.45).

HLAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($280.90) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.55 ($174.78) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of HLAG traded up €5.20 ($5.84) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €238.80 ($268.31). The company had a trading volume of 30,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The company’s 50-day moving average is €205.19 and its 200-day moving average is €198.27. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €74.60 ($83.82) and a twelve month high of €236.20 ($265.39). The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

